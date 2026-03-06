Prime Minister Friday holds fruitful discussions with President of the African Export-Import Bank

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday said fruitful discussions were held with the President of the African Export-Import Bank A-frex-imbank, Dr. George Elombi, during the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis last week.

Speaking at a Media Briefing on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the African Export-Import Bank announced an increase in its Caribbean financing limit from US$3 billion to US$5 billion over the next three years.

The expanded facility supports trade and investment, air connectivity, regional payment systems, and infrastructure development.

