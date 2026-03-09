The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadine is committed to building a Centre for the Arts and Culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This assurance was given by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, during his remarks at a recent concert, featuring the Viatores Quartet, a Berlin-based String ensemble, hosted at the Methodist Church.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government is committed to ensuring that the Creative Industries play an important role in economic growth.

Prime Minister Friday also commended Governor General His Excellency Stanley John, KC for the role he played in the staging of the concert.

