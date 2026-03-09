National Lotteries Authority convenes first board meeting since appointment of new Board of Directors

The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) convened its first Board meeting on Thursday March 5th, following the appointment of a new Board of Directors.

The new Chairperson, Luann Hadaway has created history as the first female Chairperson of the NLA Board of Directors, since the Authority was established in 1984.

Mrs. Hadaway brings to the role nearly forty years of experience in banking and finance, a background that positions her well to guide the Authority during this important period of governance and institutional strengthening.

She expressed the commitment of the Board to working closely with long-standing General Manager McGregor Sealey and the staff of the Authority to ensure that the NLA continues to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with integrity and efficiency.

Mrs. Hadaway said the newly appointed Board looks forward to a period of collaboration, reform, and renewed focus on the Authority’s mission as it seeks to strengthen governance and maximize its contribution to national development.

The NLA operates under the Ministry of Finance and plays a critical role in supporting sports and culture and other national development initiatives.

