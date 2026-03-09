Vincentians encouraged to actively participate in National Heroes and Heritage Month Celebrations

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to play an active role in events taking place across the country to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Director of Culture, Maxine Browne made the appeal, noting that a number of activities have been hosted thus far, as the country continues to celebrate the life of National Hero, Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Miss Browne said the activities are continuing today with the opening of the 7th Annual National Literary Fair and Performing Arts Festival, hosted by the UWI Global Campus.

Miss Browne said National Heroes Day will be observed on Saturday March 14th with the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Obelisk in Dorsetshire Hill, along with other activities on that day.

