Minister Bramble Represents SVG at Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Summit in the United Kingdom

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among countries represented at the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers meeting at Lancaster House, United Kingdom, on Sunday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble is attending the meeting.

In his address, Minister Bramble re-affirmed this country’s commitment to the international multilateral system, and outlined practical approaches through which small island developing states can gain improved access to development financing.

Minister Bramble further underscored the need for forward-looking decision-making that prioritizes the interests of younger generations.

He highlighted the importance of creating meaningful opportunities and practical platforms for youth participation.

Minister Bramble is currently on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

In addition to attending the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, he will also participate in the UK-Caribbean Forum and engage in a series of bilateral meetings and discussions on matters of interest to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today, March 9th is Commonwealth Day, which is being observed in 56 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

