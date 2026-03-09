SVG High Commission United Kingdom officially welcomes new High Comissioner

The High Commission for St Vincent and the Grenadines in London has officially welcomed newly appointed High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency JM Brereton Horne.

A special ceremony was held on the weekend to welcome the new High Commissioner

Addressing the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble said the Government recognizes the importance of the country’s diaspora.

Meanwhile, newly appointed High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom, His Excellency JM Brereton Horne said he is honored to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the United Kingdom.

High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom, His Excellency JM Brereton Horne.

High Commissioner Horne recently presented his Credentials to the United Kingdom’s Director of Protocol and Vice Marshall of the Diplomatic Corps, Scott Furssedonn-Wood.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Minister Counsellor, Jinelle Adams.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related