Prime Minister Friday says full assessment of Statutory Boards being conducted to ensure effectiveness

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday has announced that his administration is conducting a full assessment of statutory boards, whose memberships expired at the end of December.

Speaking on local radio last week, Dr. Friday explained that a team is evaluating the effectiveness of each Board, looking for opportunities to combine or improve them, and ensuring accountability in government operations.

He emphasized that the government is focused on restoring efficiency, and that these assessments are a crucial step toward a more accountable and effective public service.

