Minister Gibson-Velox highlights progress and challenges for women on International Women’s Day 2026

Minister of Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Occupational Safety and Labour, Honourable Laverne Gibson-Velox has said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has witnessed a shift in attitude, in recent years, regarding the value of women.

She made the point during a statement delivered on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, which was observed on Sunday, March 8th with the theme “Rights. Action. Justice. For all women and girls”.

Minister Gibson-Velox said Women continue to play a vital role in shaping families, communities and national development.

Minister Gibson-Velox noted that while the nation celebrates the progress made over the years, there is still work to do with regard to gender equality at all levels.

