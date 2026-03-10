Steps are being taken here to ensure that local Medical Practitioners are equipped to diagnose kidney disease.

This is being done through a Symposium to be held tomorrow, ahead of World Kidney Day, which will be observed on Thursday March 12th.

The session will be conducted by Consultant Nephrologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar.

Dr. Browne-Caesar said the Symposium is being held to train Doctors on early intervention and when to refer patients.

