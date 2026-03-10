The Ministry of Transport is adopting an innovative approach to improving public transport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Word of this came from Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, as he outlined plans for a transformative transit system.

Speaking on local radio, Minister Stephenson explained that the Government will create designated commuter hubs, offering rest facilities and bus terminals, where passengers can transfer between routes.

He emphasized that this integrated approach will help revolutionize public transport, ensuring more efficient and accessible travel for all.

