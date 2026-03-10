Superintendent of Police urges parental involvement to curb student misconduct

Superintendent of Police, Parnell Browne, is appealing to parents of students attending the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College to play a more active role in guiding their children’s behavior.

Speaking with NBC News, Superintendent Browne noted that while omnibus drivers and other motorists have been compliant with designated bus stops and traffic regulations, college students themselves are not being held accountable.

He pointed out that many are frequently seen in certain areas engaging in drinking and smoking, which contributes to disorderly conduct.

Supt. Browne urged members of the public to work with the Police Force to bring the situation under control.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related