BRAGSA Engineering assistant urges school leaders to address growing problem of Vandalism

An appeal has been made here for a greater level of support from School Leaders to address the issue of vandalism in Schools.

The appeal has come from Devon Gonsalves, Engineering Assistant in the Plumbing Division at the Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority, BRAGSA, who was giving an update on the recently concluded School Summer Repair Assessment Program.

Mr. Gonsalves told NBC News that vandalism is a serious concern, noting that students are deliberately destroying facilities.

Mr. Gonsalves suggested that Teachers reward the children who are well-behaved, in order to help to address this issue.

The School Summer Repair Assessment Program, which lasted three weeks, was initiated to carry out early evaluations beginning in mid-February.

The assessment started on the Windward side of the island at the Fancy Government School and concluded on the Leeward side and in the Grenadines.

It was carried out to evaluate the current state of the schools’ electrical and plumbing systems, as well as structural elements such as roofs, ceilings, doors, and countertops.

The two-month repair program runs from July to August each year, ensuring that necessary upgrades are completed before the new school term begins.

