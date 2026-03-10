National Consultation held to discuss practical strategies to address school violence

A National Consultation on School Violence opened here today, to discuss practical strategies for addressing school violence and strengthening partnerships between schools, law enforcement, parents, and the wider community.

The event is being held with the theme, Safer Schools, Safer Communities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation and Digital Transformation and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Delivering the Keynote address at today’s opening session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration and Disaster Management Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock urged Police Officers across the country to be positive role models for the younger generation.

