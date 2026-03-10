Deputy Commissioner of Police says criminal behavior will be addressed within the confines of the law

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph, says that criminal behavior, including assault, will be addressed firmly within the confines of the law.

Addressing the opening of today’s Consultation on School Violence, Deputy Commissioner Joseph says violence in schools not only traumatizes teachers but also places students at risk, underscoring the urgent need for action.

He pointed out that violence rarely occurs without early warning signs, and urged collaborative efforts among school management, teachers, parents, and communities to intervene before issues escalate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related