Minister Jackson sell violence in schools is an issue of national concern

Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson has declared that violence in schools is a national issue that must be recognized and addressed with urgency.

Minister Jackson made the point as he addressed the opening a National Consultation on School Violence which opened this morning at the NIS Conference Room.

He emphasized that the consultation is clear evidence that the problem has been acknowledged, and recognition must now be followed by ownership.

Speaking on the theme “Safer schools lead to safer communities, and safer communities lead to safer schools,” he underscored that violence in educational institutions cannot be tolerated.

Jackson called for the establishment of mentorship clubs and programs within the schools and communities.

Minister Jackson reminded educators of their solemn responsibility to treat students with varying needs fairly, challenging teachers to ensure that all students are supported.

