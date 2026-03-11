7th Annual Literary and Arts Festival to wrap up later today at UWI Global Campus , Kingstown

The 7th Annual National Literary Fair and Performing Arts Festival, hosted by the UWI Global Campus will wrap up here later today.

The Global Campus is collaborating with the Association of Artists, Writers and Producers, as well as the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, to co-ordinate the event, with the theme: Echoes of Our Heritage: Roots, Rhythm and Reels.

Today, the spotlight is on the nation’s youth, with a Children’s Village featuring winners in the national writing competition and a talent showcase.

The Festival will come to an official close at four-thirty this afternoon, with the launch of the book Call It Our Village by local Author, Margaret Soleyn.

