Education Ministry launches Hospitality Apprenticeship pilot programme

Some eighty-eight trainees are involved in a Hospitality Apprentice Programme launched this week by the Ministry of Education.

The trainees are drawn from five hospitality programmes across local technical institutes, and the programme is being implemented in collaboration with the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association and the Ministry of Tourism.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association Isola Giddings told NBC News, the programme is an indication that there is a bright future for Tourism in the country.

Ms Giddings said the Hospitality Apprentice Pilot Programme is the beginning of a wide range of collaborative efforts which will be held to further develop this country’s tourism sector.

