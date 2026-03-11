Tourism Minister says this year’s Sailing Week in the Grenadines is set to be the largest in decades

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Dr. the Honorable Kishore Shallow says this year’s Sailing Week in the Grenadines is set to be the largest in decades.

Speaking at a Media Briefing on Tuesday to announce updates for the event, Minister Shallow noted that while the regatta once fueled a tourism boom, it had seen a decline in recent years.

He added that now, with a renewed team effort and strong collaboration with stakeholders, the event is poised to reinvigorate the country’s economy and attract both longtime and new visitors from around the globe.

Also speaking at the event was Quality Development Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Aina Browne, who announced a record number of yacht registrations, surpassing last year’s event.

Browne also highlighted the double-ender races, a first-time experience for many, promising an unforgettable highlight of this year’s Sailing Week.

