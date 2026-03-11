Intermediate High School prepares to celebrate 100th Anniversary

Principal of the Intermediate High School Mona Green has highlighted the historic significance of the School, which is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

In an interview with NBC News, Ms Green explained that the school, which was established as the first Co-educational secondary school on the island, broke barriers during the colonial era, offering a pathway to secondary education for students beyond the elite.

Principal Green also announced a series of events to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary, beginning with a career fair today and continuing with a cultural showcase on Thursday March 12. .

Principal of the Intermediate High School, Mona Green

