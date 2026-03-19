Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Honorable Lavern King, said the meetings held thus far have been very fruitful and she is confident that diplomatic relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan will be stronger, as a result of this official visit.

Minister King said the establishment of the National Development Bank for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and assistance in the technological advancement of this country were some of the major areas of focus at the meetings.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related