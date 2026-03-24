CWSA boosts water supply with new 250,000 gallon tank in Vermont Valley

A 250,000-gallon water storage tank has been constructed in the Vermont Valley, as the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA, moves to enhance its storage capacity.

The announcement was made by Joan Ryan-Dasilva, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA.

During an interview with NBC News Mrs. Ryan-Dasilva said the newly constructed tank is expected to ease the strain on communities stretching from Vermont to Calliaqua.

Mr. Ryan-Dasilva says the CWSA working towards the implementation of another project, at a cost of 6 million US dollars, which will benefit the residents of North Windward.

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