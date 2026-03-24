Deputy PM Leacock commends NBC for Championing crime fighting efforts on the airwaves

The National Broadcasting Corporation has been commended for supporting the Police in their efforts to tackle crime.

The commendation has come from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major Honourable St. Clair Leacock.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the Vincentian Embassy in Taiwan on Saturday, Minister Leacock praised the management and staff of NBC Radio for their exceptional efforts, highlighting their use of “soft power” as a model for other media outlets in helping to address crime and build safer, more resilient communities.

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