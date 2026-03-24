SVG to accelerate digital transformation with assistance from ROC-Taiwan

A significant step forward has been taken, in the digital transformation process in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The announcement was made by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information Hon Lavern King.

Speaking with NBC News at the Vincentian Embassy in Taiwan, she highlighted ongoing work with the Caribbean Development Bank, which will now be elevated by Taiwan’s best practices.

Minister King explained that this partnership will deepen this country’s adoption of AI and innovation hubs, propelling technological growth.

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