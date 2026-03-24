The Forestry Department is collaborating with two local entities, to eliminate the tying of animals along river banks, a practice the department warns is seriously affecting water quality and public health.

Acting Director of Forestry, Cosmos Mc Cloud, told NBC News, that the Forestry Department is working closely with the Public Health Department and the Police Force to remove the animals and enforce regulations.

Mr. Mc Cloud says the presence of animals along river banks can expose communities to diseases.

Mc Cloud says as part of activities to observe Forestry Focus Month, the team is today carrying out river bank stabilization in Congo, planting grass and coconut palms to help prevent soil erosion and filter pollutants before they reach waterways.

Forestry Focus month is themed “Protecting water and forest to secure our wildlife and climate.”

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