SVG-Cuba Friendship Society launches ‘Assist Cuba’ appeal

A public appeal has been launched here by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Cuba Friendship Society for donations to support Cuba amid worsening electricity blackouts and economic hardships caused by the tightened United States blockade.

The “Assist Cuba” initiative aims to help hospitals, essential services, and Vincentian students studying in Cuba. Donations can be made directly to the Society’s account at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, account number 130016.

The Society is urging all Vincentians, across political and social lines, to support Cuba, noting the island nation’s long history of assisting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including educating and sheltering Vincentian students who now serve the country.

Other organizations are being encouraged to use this account to collect and forward funds to Cuba.

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