North Windward farmers to receive greater level of Government support

Farmers in the North Windward Constituency can look forward to a greater level of support from the Government in the near future.

This commitment was given by Parliamentary Representative for the area, Hon Shevern John, who is also the Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs, and National Heritage.

Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Minister John noted that Agriculture is vital to the future stability of North Windward.

And, she announced a strategic plan to upgrade feeder roads and open new market avenues, ensuring farmers receive fair prices.

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