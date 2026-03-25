Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is taking a major step toward sustainable tourism, with Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow, emphasizing that while events like SVG Sailing Week bring valuable tourists to the country, sustainable tourism must be at the forefront of all growth.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s face to face program, Minister Shallow stressed that as visitor numbers increase, protecting the nation’s natural resources is critical.

He explained that by integrating a green approach during sailing week, focusing on reducing waste, recycling, and preserving ecosystems, the country can ensure tourism benefits the economy without compromising its environmental future.\

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