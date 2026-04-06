The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, led by Consul General Roland Matthews, participated in a high-level engagement hosted by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) at One Police Plaza.

The meeting brought together Consuls General representing over 70 countries, providing a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration,and partnership.

The engagement, which included presentations from the NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, Community Affairs Bureau, and Public Security Section, highlighted the Department’s extensive capabilities in crime prevention, intelligence sharing, and community-based policing.

The NYPD also provided insight into its Joint Operations Center and strategic approach to maintaining public safety in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

The event represented a significant opportunity for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to strengthen bilateral co-operation in the area of security and law enforcement. The discussions have laid the groundwork for further collaboration, particularly in the area of close protection training for the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Consul General Matthews emphasized the importance of such engagements, noting that the event provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with fellow Consuls General, all of whom share a common objective to ensure that their nationals continue to receive the support they need while abroad, and to foster meaningful dialogue that benefits both their home countries and the host nation.

The Consulate General expressed appreciation to the NYPD for its thoughtful initiative in convening the forum and for its openness in sharing best practices.According to Consul General Matthews, follow-up meetings with key NYPD officials are expected to take place in the coming weeks, with a view toward establishing concrete areas of cooperation. The anticipated outcomes are expected to yield tangible benefits for the RSVGPF and contribute to enhanced safety and security within Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

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