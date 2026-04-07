2026 Sailing Week in Bequia concludes with Prize giving and awards ceremony

After days of keen competition among sailors from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region, the 2026 Sailing Week culminated yesterday in Bequia.

An Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony was held at Plantation House to recognize the winners of the various competitions.

Delivering brief remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday commended all the stakeholders who contributed to the success of the Regatta.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Keshore Shallow said he was pleased with the staging of Sailing Week.

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