Minister Bruce re-states Agriculture Ministry’s stance on combatting Praedial Larceny
Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce has re-stated his Ministry’s commitment to implement strategies to combat praedial larceny in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Speaking on NBC Radio this morning Minister Bruce said major attention will be placed on enforcing legislation to address this issue, which has been affecting farmers nationwide.
Minister Bruce also underscored the need for improved security measures, including surveillance cameras
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