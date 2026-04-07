Deputy PM says SVG enjoyed a crime and Violence free Easter weekend

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded no incidents of violence or crime during the Easter weekend.

The announcement was made today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock, while speaking on radio.

Minister Leacock said that although there is still much room for improvement, he is encouraged by this development.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Easter celebrations should be marked with moderation, underscoring that the nation should strive toward becoming a more disciplined, orderly, and morally grounded society.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related