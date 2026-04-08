A Media Launch was hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC yesterday for the 2026 edition of Vincy Mas.

The launch was held aboard a catamaran with the theme: The Great Escape, and featured remarks from CDC officials, representatives of the components, the major sponsor, the National Lotteries Authority, and Minister of Culture, Hon Kaschaka Cupid.

Delivering remarks at the event, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Ricardo Adams, spoke of the evolution of Vincy Mas.

Yesterday’s media launch was held ahead of the official launch of the Festival, which is slated for Saturday April 11th at the E.T Joshua Tarmac.

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