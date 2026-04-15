Minister Cummings highlights importance of proper electrical installations

Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Daniel Cummings, has highlighted the vital importance of ensuring proper electrical installations in homes, government departments, and other institutions across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Electrical Inspectorate Management Information System (EIMIS), this week, Minister Cummings explained that safe and reliable electrical systems are critical, not only for protecting lives and property, but also for supporting national development and energy efficiency.

Minister Cummings said the new system strengthens units responsible for monitoring and certifying electrical wiring and reinforces the requirement for regular testing. He added that the EIMIS marks a significant step toward ensuring safety, compliance, and reliability in electrical infrastructure nationwide.

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