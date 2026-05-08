As students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepare for their upcoming CXC exams, the Caribbean Examinations Council is introducing innovations to support their learning journey.

In an address, the Registrar and CEO of CXC, Dr. Wayne Wesley, announced that over 2,400 candidates from 13 Caribbean nations, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will pilot the new CTEC mathematics module.

Dr. Wesley further highlighted the growth of CXC, now offering electronic assessments and micro-credentials, signaling a new era in Caribbean education.

He stated that as exams begin this May and June, these students are stepping into the future of regional learning.

Dr. Wesley urged students to take care of their mental health and remain confident as they enter the final stretch of preparations for this year’s CXC examinations.

He says the Council remains committed to fairness, integrity, and supporting all candidates as they sit their CAPE, CSEC, CVQ, CTEC, CCSLC and CPEA exams.

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