Stakeholders in the Education sector have been assured that the Ministry of Education will continue to implement programs geared at ensuring inclusive education for all

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Phillip Jackson re-stated the Ministry’s commitment during his address to mark the start of Child Month.

Minister Jackson said there will be intervention programs specifically designed to support children with disabilities or learning delays.

Child Month is being observed with the theme I Belong, You Belong, We All Belong.

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