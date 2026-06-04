Latest News News & Sports Carnival Update- Thursday 4th June,2026 Z Jack June 4, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print This year’s edition of the East St. George Carnival activities will wrap up this weekend in grand style. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/EAST-ST-GEORGE-WRAPUP-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: NBC’s Carnival Update – Wednesday June 3rd 2026 Related Stories Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Carnival Update – Wednesday June 3rd 2026 Newsadmin June 3, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Minister Jackson calls on students to embrace empathy as a guiding principle in their leadership journey Newsadmin June 3, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Acting PM Leacock Pledges unwavering commitment to Citizen Safety Newsadmin June 3, 2026
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