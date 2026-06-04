Vincentians have been assured that Small Island Developing States like St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain a priority for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

That commitment was given by Dr. Eric Falt, Regional Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Caribbean, during a session at Cabinet Room this week.

Dr. Falt, who has been involved in discussions with key stakeholders on several matters, highlighted areas where co-operation could be further enhanced, including education.

Dr. Falt also spoke of plans to have St. Vincent and the Grenadines designated a UNESCO Biosphere reserve.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson said he is looking forward to the implementation the Biosphere reserve project in Buccament.

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