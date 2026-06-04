A new interactive Radio Program featuring Soca Artistes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to hit the airwaves on NBC Radio tomorrow.

The show dubbed Soca Capsule will offer performers a platform to showcase their music, share their stories and connect with the listeners.

Hosted by Radio Announcers Austin ZJ Powers Caine and Jason Galaxybyfarr Bess, Soca Capsule will focus on emerging and established soca talent locally.

Mr. Caine says the program promises to deliver a unique blend of local soca music, as NBC Radio continues to provide the best entertainment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Caine is encouraging the public to tune in to NBC Radio tomorrow and every Friday from 3pm.

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