A renewed thrust is being made here to encourage children to take greater responsibility for their natural environment.

That’s according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon Laverne King.

Minister King was addressing the launch of the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project, which aims to strengthen climate resilience and environmental awareness among young people.

The project is being implemented in a number of secondary schools across the country by the SVG Conservation Fund, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Marion House.

Minister King said the project will allow the nation’s children to learn through real-world interactions, ensuring that students implement what they learn at their homes.

Minister King said projects such as the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project help the nation’s youth to grow and develop into well rounded individuals.

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