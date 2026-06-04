Cuban Embassy recognizes work of the late Renwick Rose in promoting bonds of friendship with Cuba

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Renwick Rose

The Embassy says Mr. Rose was a distinguished Vincentian intellectual, journalist, and patriot, whose life was marked by a steadfast commitment to just causes, the dignity of peoples, and international solidarity.

It says Mr. Rose was a true friend of Cuba, who tirelessly promoted the bonds of friendship and co-operation between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In recognition of his invaluable contribution to strengthening the friendship between both peoples, the Government of the Republic of Cuba awarded him the Medal of Friendship, a high distinction symbolizing Cuba’s profound appreciation for those who have devoted extraordinary efforts to fostering ties with the country.

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