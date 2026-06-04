Veteran Journalist and Social Activist remembered for lifelong commitment to agriculture and his love for people

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Veteran journalist and Social Activist, Renrick Rose, who passed away on Wednesday May 27.

Mr. Rose, who served as Co-ordinator of the Windward Islands Farmers Association (WINFA), for several years, died at his home at the age of 78.

Grenadian Agriculturalist, Steve Maximay, who was also a Director of WINFA paid tribute to Mr. Rose for his unwavering commitment to the Association.

He also described Mr. Rose as his mentor.

Retired President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Justice Adrian Saunders said Mr. Rose has left a lasting legacy, following a distinguished career.

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