PM Friday says the CDB is the key to advancing development projects across the Caribbean

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday said the Caribbean Development Bank has played a critical role in supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean countries through the implementation of major development projects.

Dr. Friday made the point while addressing the opening session of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)

The meeting is being held in Nassau, The Bahamas this week with the theme Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times.

Speaking on behalf of the CDB Borrowing Member Countries, Prime Minister Friday called for greater collaboration in building resilience in a comprehensive way in order to safeguard the future of the Caribbean.

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