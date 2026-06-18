Government committed to ensuring that Public Sector workers can carry out their duties in healthy environments
Prime Minister Dr. The Hon Godwin Friday said the Government is committed to ensuring that Public Sector workers can carry out their duties in healthy environments.
The Prime Minister gave that commitment while delivering remarks at a Church Service held on Tuesday as part of Public Service Week.
The Prime Minister said this issue has been ignored for far too long.
Prime Minister Friday said despite the financial constraints the Government will provide safe and healthy workplaces.
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