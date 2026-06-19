An urgent appeal has been made for persons to come forward and donate blood.

The appeal came from Laboratory Technologist, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Marla Questelles, on NBC’s Face to Face Programme.

Miss Questelles noted that the voluntary donor pool remains very small.

Miss Questelles also dispelled common misconceptions about blood donation eligibility, clarifying that certain medical conditions, do not necessarily prevent persons from donating blood.

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