Mas and Pan will take center stage tonight, with the staging of the Steel and Glitter Show at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

Six local Steel orchestras will compete this evening in the Senior Panorama Competition.

Vice President of the Youlou Pan Movement, I’Sheka DeRiggs-Miller tells NBC News this evening’s competition promises to be very entertaining.

Mrs. Deriggs-Miller says the Starlift Steel Orchestra will be defending its title at this evening’s event, which begins at 8pm.

Mrs. Deriggs-Miller says this year’s competition features an all-star cast of local arrangers.

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