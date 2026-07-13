NBC’s Special Report – Monday July 13th 2026

The Constant/Carmichael Project team hosted a Project Showcase on Friday, under the patronage of Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John KC, bringing together scholars, graduates, and community members, at the National Trust of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Saturday, the project team, comprising students of the University of the West Indies from across the Eastern Caribbean, paid a courtesy call on the Governor General at Government House.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Special Report.

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