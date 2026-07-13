The National Trust preparing to celebrate it’s 60th Anniversary

The National Trust of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2027.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Trust, Fitzgerald Providence, during his remarks at the Constant/Carmichael research project showcase, on Friday

Mr. Providence said the National Trust was established to preserve the heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Trust of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fitzgerald Providence.

The National Trust was established in 1969 to preserve the nation’s cultural, natural, and architectural heritage.

Today, it operates from its headquarters at the Carnegie Building in Kingstown and plays a central role in safeguarding historic sites, monuments, and traditions for future generations.

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