Police Traffic Department issues renewed call for motorists to exercise vigilance when approaching pedestrian crossings

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, has made a renewed call to motorists, to exercise vigilance, when approaching pedestrian crossings.

The call has come from Officer in Charge of Traffic, Transport and Garage, Parnell Browne.

Speaking with NBC News Superintendent Browne said that there have been quite a number of accidents linked to pedestrian crossings.

Superintendent Browne explained that while pedestrians are required to pay attention before crossing, the law also requires that motorists should slow down when approaching a pedestrian crossing.

Superintendent Browne further noted that accidents at pedestrian crossings are becoming too prevalent, pointing out that many individuals are distracted by devices.

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