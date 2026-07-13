Regional and international composers to feature at Special Piano and Violin recital on Tuesday July 14th

The Kingstown Methodist Church will host a special recital tomorrow Tuesday July 14th, under the patronage of Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John.

Audiences will be entertained by performances from Sean Sutherland a Vincentian Pianist based in Toronto Canada, and Canada-based violinist Tanya Charles, whose parents are Vincentian.

Speaking on NBC Face to Face Programme, Mr. Sutherland said tomorrow evening’s programme will feature music from regional and international composers.

Meanwhile, Tanya Charles spoke candidly about the influence of her Vincentian heritage, and the joy of returning home to perform.

Tomorrow night’s recital is scheduled to commence at 7.

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