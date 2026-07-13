Award-winning filmmaker, visual artist, and member of the Board of Directors of the National Trust, Akley Olton, has highlighted the importance of documenting information.

Delivering remarks at Friday’s Project Showcase, Mr. Olton also spoke of the benefits of transforming cultural heritage into creative outputs that inspire, educate, and sustain economic growth.

Mr. Olton also outlined some of the key aspects of the historical documentary Madulu: The Seaman.

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